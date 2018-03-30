Farmers want more support from govt to enhance productivity

By Stephano Simbeye @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Mbozi. Agriculture stakeholders in Mbozi District, Songwe Region, have asked the government to enact a legislation that will require suppliers of agro-inputs to also have the knowledge on properly advising farmers how to apply the implements.

They argued that such a move would help a great deal in bridging the gap of extension officers.

This call was passed on Friday during the launch a report on accountability in the agriculture sector. The event was held in Vwawa Town and was organized by a non-governmental organization, Action Aid Tanzania.

Participants pointed out that shortage of extension officers was hurting agriculture, as due to lack of proper advice, farmers end up obtaining poor yields.

An expert with the National Food Reserve Agency (NFRA) for farm produce quality, Mr Afred Mongi, said farmers undertake their activities without proper advice on type of soil, amount of fertilizer needed, and timing of crop planting.

One Justin Mgala, a farmer, asked the government to increase its seriousness in agriculture by training and employing more agricultural extension officers.

He also asked the government not to put restrictions to farmers to sell their produce so that market forces would help determine prices.