Gone too soon: Akwilina laid to rest

By Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The body of Akwilina Akwiline has been laid to rest at her home village of Marangu in Rombo District, Kilimanjaro.

The the burial was attended by a lot of top government officials including minister for Education, Science and Technology Prof Joyce Ndalichako, Permanent Secretary Dr Leonard Akwilapo, Kilimajaro Regional Commissioner Anna Mghwira and Regional Police Commander Hamis Issah.

Before the burial, the body of the deceased was taken to St Theresa Catholic Church for the requiem mass where family members, relatives, friends and government officials and other leaders paid their last respects.

The mass was led by Fr Evansi Mavumilio with the representative of the Archbishop of Arusha diocese Fr Issac Aman, Fr Emmanuel Lyimo reminding Tanzanians to abide by the God’s commandments.