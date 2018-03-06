Gritty Oilers shine again as Lioness hit army side

By Brown Msyani @theCitizenTz bmsyani@tz.nationmedia.com

In-form Oilers laboured to beat hard-fighting ABC 82-68 in an exciting RBA League match at the Habours Club court on Sunday night.

The hard-fought win means Oilers remain unruffled at the top of the league with 10 points from five matches, two points ahead of third-placed ABC. The game was very tight in the first quarter as both teams resorted to defending tactics.

After a tight battle in the opening exchanges, ABC slightly lost steam towards the end of the quarter, allowing Oilers to take a 23-20 lead.

In the second quarter, ABC came out a more aggressive side and briefly put their opponents at bay.

However, their efforts could not stop well-drilled and fast-moving Oilers from taking the next two quarters 18-15, 20-18. ABC won the fourth quarter 25-21, but the win was not enough to rescue them from defeat.

Oilers had Erick Lugola to thank for the victory as he scored 20 points for the RBA League leaders.

“I am very happy that we won the match. I must be thankful to my teammates, it was a tough match,” said Lugola shortly after the mouth-watering match.

Erick Kahangwa was a notable player for ABC. He fired home 18 points while Joseph Ally added 14 more points to the team.