Groups formed to help stamp out child labour

By Imani Makongoro @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Tabora. About ten Villages Savings and Loan Associations (VSLA) groups and 191 Women Agri-business Group (WAG) members have been trained on business management skills, entrepreneurship and agribusiness skills, thanks to the Achieving Reduction of Child Labour in Support of Education (Arise) programme.

The Arise program introduced the VSLA in tobacco farming communities to enable them keep their children out of labour and pay for school needs.

The programme is supported by Japan Tobacco International (JIT) in collaboration with the International Labour Organisation (ILO) and Winrock International.

Speaking in Tabora Region, Winrock International ARISE programme director Magawa Abdallah said that the VSLA has currently been introduced in the communities of Chali in Uyui District, Itebulanda in Urambo and Ikonongo in Kaliua District.

The Winrock International Arise programme director also said that they will soon introduce VSLA in other communities of Usindi in Kaliua and Motomoto in Urambo District.

"We have empowered 12 village Agents who are Community Based Trainers who were trained on VSLA methodology and are now providing assistance to VSLA members," he said.

He added: "10 VSLA groups have trained on agribusiness, financial management and entrepreneurship skills with 191 women on board out of 214 identified from WAG women."

One of the beneficiaries of Arise programme on VSLA, Ms Asha Mrisho from Tupendane Group in Uyui District said: "Through VSLA, I can now borrow money from the group and help my family. My children will no longer work on tobacco farms."

"The lending ability in our Tupendane group is from Sh25,000 to Sh240,000 and a member can lend money accordingly to what he or she has generated," she said.

Sara Kalunga, one of the leaders of Upendo group said that their group, which formed in May last year, has 22 members and has so far raised Sh1.29 million.