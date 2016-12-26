JPM, mystery nun and 2015 election outcome

Singida. John Magufuli yesterday revealed why he and his wife, Janet, chose to attend Christmas mass at a parish church in Singida.

Dr Magufuli said he visited the Sacred Heart of Jesus Church during his campaign ahead of last year’s General Election and met a nun who left a mark on his journey to State House.

He said the nun, whose name he could not remember, gave him a rosary, which she said would help him emerge victorious in the presidential election.

The Head of State further revealed that he had the rosary with him during the entire campaign.

“This is the main reason I have come here to Singida to join its residents and other Tanzanians in general in celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ,” he said amid cheers.

The President urged Tanzanians to celebrate Christmas by embracing compassion and tolerance.

He also appealed to farmers to take advantage of the ongoing short rains to cultivate drought-resistant crops. Dr Magufuli chided those claiming that money had “disappeared”, saying people should not expect to have money if they do not work.

“My fellow believers, stop crying that money has disappeared. Money has not disappeared...it is only that people don’t want to work.

“The scriptures urge people to work hard and say that anyone who doesn’t should not eat,” the President added.

He called on Singida residents to increase sunflower production so that the Mount Meru sunflower oil processing factory in Arusha Region could get enough raw material.

Earlier, Singida Diocese Bishop Edward Mapunda reminded the congregation on the importance of protecting the environment.

He said increased human activities were having an adverse effect on the environment, leading to climatic consequences such as shortage of rainfall.

Meanwhile, in Kagera Region, where the Christian Council of Tanzania (CCT) marked Christmas at the national level, the government was urged to cooperate with religious institutions to achieve inclusive development in the country.

The call was made by CCT General Secretary Moses Matonya during his sermon at the Tanzania Northwestern Diocese church of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Tanzania (ELCT) in Bukoba.

CCT marked Christmas in Bukoba to comfort those affected by the earthquake that hit the municipality and its environs in September.

The Reverend Matonya commended Christian institutions for the decision to show their solidarity with Bukoba residents following the natural disaster.

“This is a far-flung region, and this is a good opportunity to evangelise and share with the wider community,” he said.

Kagera Regional Commissioner Mustafa Kijuu officiated at the occasion on behalf of the government.

He assured Kagera residents of peace and security and commended the unity between religious institutions in the region and Tanzania in general.

The Rev Matonya said that since religious institutions were at the forefront in advocating peace, unity and security, bodies such as the National Muslim Council of Tanzania, Tanzania Episcopal Conference (TEC) and CCT should be involved by the government in dialogue aimed at bringing about sustainable development.

In Dar es Salaam, Bishop Alex Malasusa of the ELCT Eastern and Coastal Diocese urged his flock to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ by emulating his teachings in their daily lives.

“Jesus Christ lived and died for us all. He preached love, tolerance and peace. Today, as we mark his birth, we should strive to the best of our ability to live according to the tenets he advocated,” he said.

Dr Malasusa added that a society which embraced love and humility found it easier to overcome challenges.

“Jesus didn’t come for Christians alone. He was sent to the world by his Father for the whole of mankind. So let the angels spread love and joy to all so that they can receive and appreciate the light of our Lord.”

Preaching at the St Joseph’s Cathedral, Dar es Salaam Archdiocese Auxiliary Bishop Eusebius Nzigilwa said Christmas was a period in which Christians should learn to value life at all its stages.

He challenged Christians to vigorously oppose a campaign to agitate for the legalisation of abortion spearheaded by local and international activists.

“Jesus Christ has demonstrated that life begins in the womb, and this should be valued by all Christians. Abortion is a sin. We shouldn’t go contrary to Jesus’s teachings by embracing ongoing campaigns to legalise abortion advocated by activists supported by the world’s big powers.”

The head of the Catholic Church in Tanzania, Polycarp Cardinal Pengo, cautioned poor Tanzanians against blindly following irresponsible leaders and wealthy individuals.

He said people could only bring about positive change through unity and strictly following God’s word.

Cardinal Pengo made the remarks during the Christmas Eve mass at St Joseph’s Cathedral in Dar es Salaam.

“You shouldn’t be deceived into believing that it is the wealthy who will bring you development and peace. There is no one with money or power who can transform and add meaning to the lives of poor citizens,” he said.

Elaborating, he referred to words from the holy Bible, written by Saint Luke, saying that even Jesus, who saved the world, was born into a poor family.

“The main reason God did not want His son born into a wealthy family is because He knew that it is only poor people who can save their fellow human beings who share common experiences,” he said.

Elsewhere, Mbeya Catholic Diocese Bishop Evarist Chengula urged his congregation to support the government in its efforts to revamp the education sector.