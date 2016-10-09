JPM thanks Bohra Community leader for cooperating with govt

By Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli yesterday thanked Bohra Community for the cooperation and support they accorded the government.

He specifically thanked Bohra community for a $53,000 contribution to support desks making campaign by the government.

Addressing Bohra symposium to ushers in their New Year in Dar es Salaam, President Magufuli them to come and invest in Tanzania.

He noted that there were many opportunities for investment in the country and a market in the entire Southern Africa Development Community region which boasts of 400 million people.

More than members of 30,000 Bohra community from around the world, including their supreme leader, His Highness Dr Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin Saheb (TUS), have gathered in Dar es Salaam to commemorate New Year celebrations.

Addressing the community at Hakimi Mosque located in Upanga Street, Dr Magufuli thanked the clerics for picking Tanzania as an area to mark their important day. The celebrations started on October 2 and they will end on October 11, this year.

“I want to congratulate you for using this occasion to emphasize peace and unity. I would also like to thank you for your participation and support of social and economic activities in our country,” he said. His Highness Dr Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin Saheb (TUS) thanked Dr Magufuli for accepting the invitation and join them to commemorate the day.