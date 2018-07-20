Kagame warns against insurgency in Rwanda

Dar es Salaam. The President of Rwanda Paul Kagame has warned that anyone plotting war against his country would face strong retaliation.

This comes after two incidents where an armed group attacked people and looted property in the western part of the country recently, sparking fears of an insurgency which could further complicate the security situation in the greater region.

However, the spokesperson of the Tanzania Peoples Defence Forces (TPDF), Colonel Ramadhan Dogoli, told The Citizen yesterday that they are not worried about the reports from Rwanda.

“All I can say is that until today morning all Tanzania’s borders were safe and free from any threats,” he said.

Colonel Dogoli said the public will be informed should there be any need to do so.

According to Germany’s Deutsche Welle radio, there have been reports of a new rebel movement named the National Liberation Forces (NLF) allegedly plotting to overthrow Mr Kagame’s regime.

NLF has so far claimed responsibility for the attacks in Western Rwanda. Initially, the Rwandan government had down-played reports which were relating the attack to the said rebel movement.

However, the Minister of Home Affairs and the head of police have so far toured the area where the attack occurred and issued statements of reassurance to the panicky villagers.

The attacks occurred in Nyaruguru which is located in the southwestern part of Rwanda – about 100kms from the capital, Kigali.

“The gang stole items belonging to community members including livestock and food items like beans, rice, Irish potatoes. The gang attacked through Nyungwe forest from Burundi and they fled back in the same direction. This is a similar incident that occurred in the same district less than two weeks ago,” police said.

In their statement, the new rebel movement said they had carried out attacks in Cyangugu, Nyamagabe, Nyaruguru, Bugesera and Huye.

The Deutsche Welle radio journalist Silvanus Karemera reporting from Kigali was at the scene of the attack and accompanied the government officials on their trip.

He reported that the spokesperson for the Rwanda National Police (RNP), Mr Theos Badege, calmed down the villagers, insisting that Rwanda is a peaceful country.

“There is security everywhere in this country…as you know, this area [where an attack has been reported] is close to neighbouring countries…anyone speaking the opposite of what I am saying here is probably saying it in their own interests,’’ said Mr Badege in an audio that was aired on Deutsche Welle radio.

The Minister responsible for Internal Affairs, Mr Francis Kaboneka, said: “…the level of development that Rwanda has attained should not be underestimated…I ask the people of Rwanda to defend their rights….’’

The government officials made a tour of the area two days after President Paul Kagame said Rwanda was not in a position to start any war but warned anyone planning to start it.

“Anyone planning to start war should be prepared for strong retaliation,’’ said President Kagame recently during the commissioning of cadet officers at Rwanda Military Academy.

This also comes a few days after the Rwandan government accused Burundi of causing insecurity in Rwanda.

Burundi has since denied accusations of harbouring Rwandan rebels, saying it should be Rwanda to blame for arming and training Burundian dissidents to destabilize the reign of President Pierre Nkurunziza.