Kenya, Somalia in maritime deal row

Nairobi. Kenya says Somalia jumped the gun when it filed a case before International Court of Justice, in spite of signing an agreement to resolve the matter through diplomatic channels.

In the ongoing initial submissions presented to the Court on Monday, Kenya’s Attorney-General Githu Muigai said there exists a valid agreement with Somalia on how to resolve a maritime boundary dispute between the two countries specifically through negotiations.

But Kenya’s lawyer Karim Khan accused Mogadishu of “changing” the substance of the case after they realised the 2009 agreement between the two is valid despite Somalia’s insistence that it didn’t ratify it.

“A treaty cannot be declared null and void just because one of the signatories has violated its own internal laws,” Mr Khan argued.

He was referring to a previous similar case between Senegal and Guinea Bissau when judges agreed that validity of a signed agreement between states cannot be negated if one fails to follow internal procedures relating to adopting it. In Kenya’s preliminary objections, Nairobi told the court that Somalia rushed to block a chosen path to resolve the dispute through the UN Commission on the Limits of Continental Shelf (CLCS), despite both sides agreeing to wait for its recommendations.

In 2009, Kenya and Somalia reached the deal, which was then deposited to the UN in 2011.