Kigwangalla to lead national commemoration of population Day

Dar es Salaam. The Deputy Minister of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children Dr Hamis Kigwangalla this Tuesday, will lead Tanzanians to commemorate World Population Day at Mwembe Yanga grounds in Temeke.

Planning Commissioner, population project coordinator Ibrahim Kalengo said that to commemorate the day, different stakeholders including United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), the Ministry of Health, and the Planning Commission, will provide a number of family planning services.

He said the day will be marked with the theme, Family Planning: Empowering People and Developing Nations.

"We will educate the public on different contraceptive use, cervical cancer, HIV and importance of family planning at national and family level," he said.

He noted that the World Day Population coincides with the London Family Planning Summit, the second meeting of the consortium of development partners and stakeholders that make up the FP 2020- Family Planning2020 initiative, which aims to expand access to voluntary family planning to 120 million additional women by 2020.

He said investing in family planning is investing in health and rights of women nationally and globally.