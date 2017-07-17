Malinzi and co accused case adjourned to July 31

By Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Kisutu resident magistrate court has adjourned a money laundering case against Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) President Jamal Malinzi and two others to July 31.

Resident magistrate Wilbard Mashauri postponed the case after the prosecution side pleaded for more time to complete investigations.

Other accused in the case are TFF Secretary General Mr Celestine Mwesigwa and TFF Accountant Ms Nsiande Mwanga.

Malinzi and his co-accused were arraigned last Friday facing several counts including over Sh1.3 billion money laundering which are unbailable offenses according to the Tanzanian law.

The accused are facing 28 counts including forgery, uttering forged documents and US $375,418 money laundering.