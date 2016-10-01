Nation Group wins digital media awards

Nairobi. Nation Media Group chairman Wilfred Kiboro has lauded the company after being awarded for three of its products in the ongoing Africa Digital Media Awards ceremony in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Speaking at Nation Centre to a group of staff, Mr Kiboro attributed the awards to hard work and diligence by journalists and web producers in coming up with innovative ways of story-telling given the dynamic shift in media consumption currently.

NMG Editor-in-Chief Mr Tom Mshindi congratulated the staff for performing exemplarily at the awards where Nation news website (Nation.co.ke) took the first place while NTV Wild and My Network were placed second in the Best Use of Online Video category and Best Reader Engagement category, respectively.

The first place was shared with Times Media of South Africa.

Smriti Vidyardhi of NTV Wild said she was humbled by the awards.

“I am delighted that we have achieved this, we shall continue to highlight stories that positively impact on humanity,” said Smriti.

My Network’s Njoki Chege said the awards were humbling and that as a group they would continue producing content that is audience-centred.

Six NMG products had been nominated early this month as finalists for the Africa Digital Media Awards (2016).