Nduli Airport in Iringa Region set for major construction

By Syriacus Buguzi @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. Nduli is one of the 11 airports whose feasibility studies have been completed, pending the start of actual construction, the Parliament heard on Tuesday, April 3, 2018.

The Deputy Minister of Works, Transport and Communications, Mr Joseph Kwandikwa told the Parliament that during the 2017/18 financial year, the government set aside funds (figure not mentioned) to kick start the construction of Nduli Airport and tenders have been announced.

The minister's revelations came in response to a question raised by special seats MP Ritta Kabati who sought to know when the airport would be constructed. She wondered why until today, there was no jet fuel station at the planned airport despite government promises that it would now be in place.

According to the deputy minister, for now the airport wasn't active enough to warrant the construction of a jet fuel station there.

However, he said Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority has licensed certain private companies to provide jet fuel.