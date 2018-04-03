Tuesday, April 3, 2018

Nduli Airport in Iringa Region set for major construction

 

In Summary

  • The Deputy Minister of Works, Transport and Communications, Mr Joseph Kwandikwa told the Parliament that during the 2017/18 financial year, the government set aside funds (figure not mentioned)  to kick start the construction of Nduli Airport and tenders have been announced. 
Advertisement
By Syriacus Buguzi @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. Nduli is one of the 11 airports whose feasibility studies have been completed, pending the start of actual construction, the Parliament heard on Tuesday, April 3, 2018.

 

 

The Deputy Minister of Works, Transport and Communications, Mr Joseph Kwandikwa told the Parliament that during the 2017/18 financial year, the government set aside funds (figure not mentioned)  to kick start the construction of Nduli Airport and tenders have been announced. 

 

The minister's revelations came in response to a question raised by special seats MP Ritta Kabati who sought to know when the airport would be constructed. She wondered why until today, there was no jet fuel station at the planned airport despite government promises that it would now be in place.

 

According to the deputy minister, for now the airport wasn't active enough to warrant the construction of a jet fuel station there.

 

However, he said Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority has licensed certain private companies to provide jet fuel.


advertisement

In The Headlines

Chadema top leaders bailed, Mdee connected in the case

Chadema top leaders have been freed by the Kisutu Resident Magistrate Court after successfully

Development of Tanzania Stigler’s Gorge power generation project to start in July

The development of the Stigler’s Gorge power generation project will start in July this year,

  • News
    Group to go to court as Mwanza family buries albino girl inside the house  
  • News
    Tanzania: Mdee linked in case facing opposition leaders  
  • News
    Tanzania: Kinyerezi II power plant injects 167.82MW into the national grid  
  • News
    When faulty version of National Anthem plays in parliament….  