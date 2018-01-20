New test for M-Pesa in Airtel, Safaricom

Nairobi. M-Pesa’s position as the leading cash transfers service is set to face a new challenge with the launch of mobile money interoperability, which will see users send and receive money across networks in real time.

The communications and banking sector regulators are today set to announce the start of a pilot test of the cross-network service beginning Monday next week, before its full launch to the public later on. The cross-network transfers will be limited to Airtel and Safaricom employees in the pilot phase. (NMG)