Objections galore as poll campaigns gather pace

By Gladys Mbwiga @gladysmbwiga news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Opponents in the Kinondoni parliamentary by-election have raised objections against each other as the battle to become the constituency’s legislator gains momentum.

The assistant returning officer for Kinondoni, Ms Latifa Almasi, did not reveal the actual objections but The Citizen has learnt that CCM candidate Maulid Mtulia has filed an objection against SAU candidate Johnson Mwangosi over a mix-up in the way the names appear in two different forms. Similarly, the Chadema candidate, Mr Salum Mwalimu, has filed an objection against Mr Mtulia, advancing three points against him.

Through his lawyer, Mr Fredrick Kihwelo, Mr Mwalimu wants Mr Mtulia to prove that he is really involved in horticulture as claimed in the forms.

He also claims that Mr Mtulia, whose decamping to CCM from CUF is the reason behind the by-election, has not submitted a report to the National Electoral Commission (NEC) on his expenses during the 2015 election as required by law.

In the same vein, Mr Mwalimu says the CCM candidate has erred in the way be filled in his nomination forms.

But Mr Mtulia says he has filled in what he knows about himself and that the objection will finally be thrown out.

Mr Rajab Juma, who represents the Prof Ibrahim Lipumba faction of the Civic United Front, has filed an objection against Mr Mwalimu in which he is questioning the latter’s citizenship.

According to Ms Almasi, the candidates were issued with copies of the objections against them since yesterday so they could respond to them.