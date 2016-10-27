By Janet Mesomapya

Dar es Salaam. A total of 555,291 out of 789,479 candidates who set for the 2016 Standard Seven national examinations have passed, the National Examination Council of Tanzania has said.

This is equivalent to 70.3 per cent pass rate, which is 2.52 per cent higher than the 2015 results. About 283,751 of them are girls while 271,540 are boys.

Exam performance in science subjects has improved by 4 per cent as compared to 2015. Performance in Kiswahili, English and Mathematics subjects declined by between 0.39 and 12.51 per cent, according to NECTA executive secretary Dr Charles Msonde.

The best performing student in the national exams was Japhet Stephano from Kwema Primary School in Shinyanga. His classmates Jamal Athuman and Enock Bundala were first and second runners up.

Justine Gerald and Shabani Mavunde from Tusiime Primary school in Dar es Salaam became the fourth and fifth best students respectively.

Others with their ranks in brackets include Jacob Wagine (6), Isaac John Isaac (7), Daniel Kitundu (8), Benjamin Shabu (9) all from Kwema Primary School and Azad Ayatullah (10) from Kaizirege Primary school from Kagera.