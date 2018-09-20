Thursday, September 20, 2018

Police arrest 19 illegal migrants from Burundi

By Hamida Shariff @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Morogoro. Police in Morogoro Region are holding 10 illegal migrants from Burundi nationals who were travelling in different regions in the country.

Speaking on the incident, Morogoro regional police commander Wilbrod Mutafungwa said the illegal migrants were apprehended on September 17, this year, at around 6am.

Mutafungwa said further that the Burundi nationals were nabbed by police on patrol after suspecting they failed to speak fluent Kiswahili.

According to the RPC, their journey was being led by a person known by the name of Samwel Habiariri, who is also a Burundi national.

The police, in cooperation with the Immigration Department in Morogoro Region, are still questioning the illegal migrants so that legal action could be taken against them.

In the meantime, police in Morogoro Region are holding seven people for allegedly being found in possession of cannabis weighing 100 kilos at different times and places of the region.

Morogoro Regional Police Commander Wilbrord  Mutafungwa named the suspects as Hassan Ramadhan (28), a resident of Kidodi; Iddi Salumu (34), a resident of Mjimpya; Khamis Iddi (40), a resident of Tungi,  and Baraka Isaya (19), a resident of Kihonda.

According to Mutafungwa, the others are Said Kisangu (35), a resident of Konga Hussein Abdallah (35) and Saidi Kidunda (29), a resident of Chamwino.

He said all the suspects would be taken to court soon after the completion of investigations.

