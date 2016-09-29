Thursday, September 29, 2016

Premier receives over Sh700million for Kagera quake survivors

 

In Summary

The Premier also received medical supplies and construction materials estimated Sh80 million and computer software for monitoring collection and distribution of the relief funds and materials.

By Saumu Mwalimu @mwalimmissie smwalimu@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. On Thursday Prime Minister Kasim Majaliwa received over Sh690 million in cash and pledges for survivors of the Kagera earthquake.

At least 17 private firms have handed over their contributions to Mr Majaliwa during  a fund raising event where the Premier warned public servants to act ethically and not take advantage of the situation to benefit themselves.
Tanzania Association of Oil Marketing Companies that handed a dummy cheque of Sh404.8 million and 1000 bags of cements worth Sh11 million, Tanzania Breweries Company Sh100 million, SBC Tanzania Sh50 million, and CEO Roundtable Sh57 million, to mention but a few. A WhatsApp group, Papaso that contributed Sh520,000.
Speaking in the event Mr Majaliwa said that the government will trace all who are involved in illegal deals during this time when the government is struggling to help the victims and reconstruct the Region.


