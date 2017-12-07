President Magufuli to launch nationalism campaign

By Valentine Oforo @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. President John Magufuli will tomorrow, Friday, December 8, launch a national campaign on culture and nationalism at the University of Dodoma’s Chimwaga Hall.

The campaign, organised by the Ministry of Information, Culture, Sports and Arts, is aimed at inculcating the spirit of nationalism and patriotism among Tanzanians, which are key inputs towards fostering socioeconomic development in the country.

Briefing reporters in his office on Thursday, December 7, here over the campaign, the minister for Information, Sports and Culture, Dr Harrison Mwakyembe, said in recent days unity and solidarity were quickly vanishing among people, including leaders, due to lack of nationalism.

He added that, under the theme of ‘Nchi yangu kwanza’ (Kiswahili for ‘My country first’) the campaign, which is meant to be part of the commemorations of the Father of the Nation, Mwalimu Julius Kambarage Nyerere, will help revive the spirit of nationalism among Tanzanians.

“It’s a shame to see some people showering praise to leaders who have been ejected out of leadership system due to malpractices, especially fraud,” he said.