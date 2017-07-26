By Louis Kolumbia @Collouis1999 lkolumbia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa on Wednesday asked 19 universities barred to admit students over irregularities to stop wasting time in unnecessary media debate and workshops and focus in addressing outlined problems in their institutions.

Launching the 12th exhibition on higher education science and technology, Mr Majaliwa said the decision by Tanzania Commission for Universities (TCU) was for the interest of the universities and the country at large.

"The government want universities to produce well educated professionals who could ensure the country's dream to become an industrialised and middle income country is realised and sustained," he said.

Speaking during the event, deputy Permanent Secretary in the ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Prof Simon Msanjila said universities and higher learning institutions should follow procedures in resolving their problems in order for the ban to be lifted.

"There are others submitting complains in government offices or organising debates. Others have tried to call me… concentrate in correcting weaknesses identified during the assessment," he said.

Yesterday, TCU announced suspension to 19 universities from recruiting new students over irregularities.