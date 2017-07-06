Prime Minister to grace Shia Ismail 60th Anniversary

By Janeth Mesomapya @jmesomapya

Dar es Salaam. Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa is expected to attend the Ismail Jubilee Parade and Carnival next Sunday at the Diamond Jubilee Hall.

The event is held to commemorate 60 years since His Highness Aga Khan becoming Imam of the Shia Ismail Muslims.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday afternoon the coordinator of the anniversary Karim Kanji, who said the event signals the beginning of a Jubilee year, which usually starts in July.