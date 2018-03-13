Pupil reports father to police

By Shaaban Ndyamukama @TheCitizen news@tz.nationmedia.com

Ngara. A standard one Ndugusi Primary School pupil, Anthony Petro (10), has taken his father to Kabanga Police Station, accusing him of attempting to sell a family land.

The pupil decided to go to the police station after learning that his father was on the verge of signing documents to sell his farm.

Speaking with The Citizen at the police station, the boy said that he decided to report the matter to the law enforcers with a view to protecting the family farm.

He admitted that their family was going through a rough time financially, but stressed that selling the farm was a bad idea.

His father is a farmer and to make ends meet, he sells plastic bottles.

According to the head teacher of Ngundusi Primary School, Mr Josia Cleophace, Petro does not perform well because irregular school attendance.

He said, the outspoken pupil is currently in standard one while his younger sisters are in standard two.

“After learning their situation, we contributed Sh15,000 that enabled them to buy anti-grub medicine and after Petro was treated he had to repeat standard one,” said Josia.

Petro’s family leaves in an outreach area where most families depend on selling plastic bottlers to dealers who make local beverage drinks that are located at Kobero in Burundi.