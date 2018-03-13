Tuesday, March 13, 2018

Pupil reports father to police

 

Advertisement
By Shaaban Ndyamukama @TheCitizen news@tz.nationmedia.com

Ngara. A standard one Ndugusi Primary School pupil, Anthony Petro (10), has taken his father to Kabanga Police Station, accusing him of attempting to sell a family land.

The pupil decided to go to the police station after learning that his father was on the verge of signing documents to sell his farm.

Speaking with The Citizen at the police station, the boy said that he decided to report the matter to the law enforcers with a view to protecting the family farm.

He admitted that their family was going through a rough time financially, but stressed that selling the farm was a bad idea.

His father is a farmer and to make ends meet, he sells plastic bottles.

According to the head teacher of Ngundusi Primary School, Mr Josia Cleophace, Petro does not perform well because irregular school attendance.

He said, the outspoken pupil is currently in standard one while his younger sisters are in standard two.

“After learning their situation, we contributed Sh15,000 that enabled them to buy anti-grub medicine and after Petro was treated he had to repeat standard one,” said Josia.

Petro’s family leaves in an outreach area where most families depend on selling plastic bottlers to dealers who make local beverage drinks that are located at Kobero in Burundi.

According to the pupil’s father, Mr Petro Magogwa (67), he came to a decision of selling his farm due to financial constraints, adding selling plastic bottles alone was not sufficing the needs of his family.

advertisement

In The Headlines

Freedom of expression not absolute, Dar argues as Media Services case start

Arusha. Hearing of a case challenging the Media Services Act, 2016 has begun here, with the

Sh3.2 billion spent on Stigler Gorge, Minister

Dodoma. Sh3.2 billion has been spent on the feasibility study of the implementation of Hydropower

  • News
    Weather authority warns of heavy rain in 11 regions  
  • News
    Sh6.2bn to renovate, build 13 health facilities in Lindi  
  • News
    Hanang salt mine set to benefit residents  
  • News
    Trump says top diplomat Tillerson out, names Pompeo successor  