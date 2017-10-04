Review of public servants’ salaries in final stage: govt

By Louis Kolumbia @Collouis1999 lkolumbia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The government is finalizing evaluation and regrading of remunerations for public servants, it was revealed yesterday.

Public Service Remuneration Board (HSRB) acting executive secretary Mariam Mwanilwa told The Citizen that once completed, the new system will help to address complaints from public servants.

She said the job started in 2015 is conducted by Deloitte Company.

According to her, the draft of the report was submitted before it is reviewed by a team of experts lead by the Permanent Secretary in the President’s Office (Public Service Management and Good Governance) and the Trade Union Congress of Tanzania on behalf of public servants.

According to her, PSRB board will table the report before a team of permanent secretaries under leadership of the Chief Secretary who will then hand the report to the Head of State for approval.

Launching the board, the Minister of State in the President’s Office (Public Service Management and Good Governance), Ms Angellah Kairuki, ordered board members to work hard to ensure the job is completed in time.

“You should critically analyse the recommendations made if we are to leave legacy in harmonising public service remuneration in the country,” she said.

PSRB board chairman Donald Ndagula said members were aware of their responsibility and people’s expectations.

“Therefore, we will work hard to ensure the dreams are realized, starting with where the first board ended. We will ensure recommendations submitted to the Head of State are practical and progressive,” he said.

Earlier, Ms Kairuki asked board members to work under the guidelines provided by the President’s document that established the board.

The guidelines include: providing the public service with sustainable remunerations that attract and help retain employees in the public service and recognise and respect efficiency.

Others are; observing transparency, equality and rights of employees, give affordable and sustainable remuneration, prioritising demands of taxpayers and the public when forming and running bodies dealing with remunerations.

Also, she warned the board to avoid favouratism, political influence in decision making and considering country and regional market conditions in decision making.