Sh56bn chick project takes off in Kilimanjaro

By Zainab Maeda @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Siha. A new Sh56 billion poultry project was officially launched at the weekend in Kilimanjaro Region, bringing new hope that Tanzania would soon become self-sufficient in the production of chicks.

Gracing the event, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries, Dr Mary Mashingo, said the government plans to meet stakeholders and investors in chicken production to discuss the shortage of chicks in the country.

She said apart from discussing the challenge, the government was expected to collect accurate statistics on the production of chicks in the country.

“Currently, the country has over 22 investors in the sector. They produce 700,000 chicks per week,” she said.

Dr Mashingo added that in November last year, the government convened a meeting with investors and agreed to increase production of broilers and layers to at least three million.

The target has not yet been achieved.

“The meeting will establish the weak points and draw the way forward in the attempt to find a lasting solution to the problem,” she said.