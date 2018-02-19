Slain student: Relatives’ angered by autopsy results

By Harrieth Makweta @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Relatives of the slain National Institute of Transport (NIT) student, Ms Akwilina Akwiline, blast into anger on Monday after medical doctors informed them that the results of an autopsy would be ready after 14 days.

The Citizen observed relatives complaining outside the Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH) that it would be unfair to have them take their relative’s body for burial if the post-mortem results are to be made public after 14 days.

Earlier, there seemed to be differences among relatives but later, they all came up with one voice, refusing to take the body for burial until the postmortem report of handed over to them.

“We have agreed that we will not take the body for burial until the report is handed over to us…Akwilina’s parents are in Kilimanjaro region and we cannot go that far with the body without having full information regarding what actually caused the sudden death of their daughter,” said the elder sister to the late Akwilina Akwiline, ms Tegolena Uiso.

The 22-year-old student who was hit by a stray bullet as police sought on Friday as they (the police) sought to disperse a rally by opposition Chadema.

The government through Education minister, Prof Joyce Ndalichako has promised to incur all burial costs.