‘Dream Team’ off to flying start with Arusha win

By Brown Msyani @TheCitizenTz bmsyani@tz.nationmedia.com

Arusha. Dar es Salaam’s women team made a bright start to the 2016 National Basketball Championship (Taifa Cup) after downing hosts Arusha 58-30 at Soweto court yesterday.

The tournament, which involves regional basketball teams, saw Dar es Salaam’s Hadija Kalambo run the show following her 18-point haul.

Amina Ahmed, one of the seasoned players for the team dubbed the Dream Team, did not disappoint at she notched 12 points.

Arusha put up a brave performance and had Catherine Steven and Farola Wadura as their top scorers. They netted 10 and eight points respectively.

Kalambo also led in taking three pointers after scoring thrice while blocking twice. She provided scoring passes to her teammates eight times.

The Dream Team started off brightly with Hadija orchestrating most of the attacks and at the end of the first quarter they took a 21-2.