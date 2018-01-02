Tuesday, January 2, 2018

Joseph, Amani for Indian Ocean golf tournament

 

By Brown Msyani

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s top-seeded golfer in the order of merits, Victor Joseph, and the national team star, Amani Said are among the notable entries in the Indian Ocean golf tournament slated for January 13 and 14 in Zanzibar. The 36-hole inaugural tournament is the first at international level and will be held at the Sea Cliff Resort & Spa Golf Course, Mangapwani in Zanzibar.

As more golfers continue to register for the tournament, organisers said that new sponsors -- Nabaki Afrika Limited will award Sh20 million worth of roof sheets to a golfer who hits hole in one at the no. 18 hole.

