Shopper wins Sh10m voucher in draw

Dar es Salaam. Dar es Salaam. Johari Mussa has won a grand draw of the Mlimani City shopping festival competition.

He was awarded a shopping voucher worth Sh10 million by Mlimani City general manager Pastory Mrosso.

Speaking during the handover, Mrosso said the competition was designed to award customers who normally buy products in various shops in the mall. “We congratulate Johari on winning the Mlimani City grand shopping festival competition which started before Christmas.”