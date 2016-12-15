Simba sign Ghanaian midfielder

Dar es Salaam. Ghanaian midfielder James Kotei has signed a one year deal with Tanzanian league giants Simba SC joining compatriot goalkeeper Daniel Agyei at the Msimbazi Street outfit. The Accra-born defensive midfielder impressed Simba Coach Joseph Omog in the two friendly matches against Mtibwa Sugar and Morogoro Police.

Simba have also acquired the services of 22 year old striker Pastory Athanas from Shinyanga’s Stand United who scored the lone goal against Simba’s arch-rivals Yanga and broke their unbeaten run in the first round of the Vodacom Premier League. League leaders Simba were working round the clock to beef up their squad before the closure of the mid transfer window today ahead of the resumption of the league. Simba were also reportedly to have signed Zesco’s Tanzanian forward Juma Luizio while releasing Congolese Musa Ndusha.