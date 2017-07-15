Start grooming young golfers, TGU tells clubs

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Golf Union (TGU) has called on all recognised clubs to consider establishing youth programmes, a move that would unearth future stars.

The call was made by TGU president, Joseph Tango shortly after handing over sports gear to Dar es Salaam Gymkhana Club (DGC) in briefly ceremony held at the club. Tango said the union was impressed with the club’s decision to start a youth programme which enables young players learn the golf.

The president attended a training session where 73 junior golfers were learning how to play the sport.

“The TGU has been impressed with what DGC is doing to lift the standard of golf. It’s a good programme, which other clubs should adopt,” said Tango.

He added: “Should all clubs follow the DGC lead, Tanzania will have a lot of good golfers in a few years’ time. We have groom the next generation of players who will win the country plaudits.” He also used the occasion to shower praise on the Lugalo Club, which used to have a special youth programme, which according to him, has produced many golfers.

“Lugalo Club used to have this kind of programme and the fruits are evident. We have a lot of golfers forming the national from that programme. I call on other clubs to consider grooming young talents,” he added.

Currently, golf is played mainly in four regions, which include Dar es Salaam, Arusha, Morogoro and Kilimanjaro. Lugalo Club and Arusha Club have each produced two junior’s golfers for the national team.

For his part, DGC chairman Walter Chipeta thanked the TGU for recognising their junior’s initiative, which is under the sponsorship of Cool Blue, Selcom and Computer Centre.