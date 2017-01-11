Tanzanian boxers now set sights on ECA bout

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzanian professional boxers Ramadhan Shauri and Meshack Mwamkemwa will be in action early next month for the vacant East and Central Africa welterweight title.

Organised by Sadick & Company Limited, the bout will take place on February 5 at the National Stadium in the city.

The firm’s managing director, Sadick Kinyogoli, confirmed yesterday that preparations for the fight were on course.

Kinyogoli said both Shauri and Mwamkemwa were in intensive preparations, each looking forward to snatch the tile. Shauri has won 22 fights so far, 11 out of them by knockout (KO) and lost 10 (five by knockout). One of his fights ended in a draw while Mwamkemwa has won 11 bouts, two losses and two draws.

“Boxing fans should expect a thrilling fight because both boxers are famous and have good records,” said Kinyogoli.

He asked boxing enthusiasts to turn out at the National Stadium in large numbers on February 5 to witness the fight.

According to Kinyogoli, the eagerly awaited fight will be preceded by a number of undercards featuring renowned professional boxers in the country.

The first undercard will pit Mohamed “Snake Jr” Matumla against Mfaume Mfaume. The lightweight bout will be followed by a fight between Ibrahim Class and Amos Mwamakula.

In other supporting bouts, Haidari Mchango will tackle Swedi Mohamed in the bantamweight fight while Twalibu Tuwa will be up against Saidi Chino in featherweight bout.

The day will also see Ibrahim Maokola exchange blows with Zumba Kukwe in the super welterweight bout.