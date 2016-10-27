Sudanese House to endorse new government structure

Khartoum ,Africa Review . The Sudanese parliament Wednesday received a draft constitution which provides for the formation of the new "national unity government’’ following the national dialogue.

The draft also provides for a new post of a prime minister.

Presidential Affairs minister Al-Rashid Haroun said the government had presented the new constitutional amendments as recommended by the national dialogue to parliament.

Mr Haroun told parliament that the draft constitution also had a larger number of parliamentary seats to accommodate the new political parties in the House.

Parliament Speaker Ibrahim Ahmed Omer pointed out that the amendments would be endorsed within two month to pave the way for the creation of the new government within three months.

President Omar al-Bashir on October 10 announced the end of the national dialogue, promising to form a government of ‘’national unity’’, create the position of a prime minister and endorse the new constitution.