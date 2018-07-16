TRA: Tax revenue collection up by 7.5 per cent

By Alex Malanga @ChiefMlanga amalanga@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s tax revenue collection rose by 7.5 per cent in the 2017/18 fiscal year compared to the same period a year before, the Tanzania Revenue Collection Authority (TRA) said on Monday, July 16 this year.

TRA collected Sh15.5 trillion between July 2017 and June 2018, according to TRA taxpayer services and education director, Mr Richard Kayombo said.

During the financial year 2016/17, TRA garnered a total of Sh14.4 trillion.

He attributed the increase to increased taxpayers' compliance, fueled by the taxman’s transparency in its dealings.

"With transparency in tax collection and expenditure, taxpayers are convinced regarding the need to pay,” he said.