Monday, July 16, 2018

TRA: Tax revenue collection up by 7.5 per cent

TRA taxpayer services and education director,

TRA taxpayer services and education director, Mr Richard Kayombo 

In Summary

  • TRA collected Sh15.5 trillion between July 2017 and June 2018, according to TRA taxpayer services and education director, Mr Richard Kayombo said.
Advertisement
By Alex Malanga @ChiefMlanga amalanga@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s tax revenue collection rose by 7.5 per cent in the 2017/18 fiscal year compared to the same period a year before, the Tanzania Revenue Collection Authority (TRA) said on Monday, July 16 this year.

TRA collected Sh15.5 trillion between July 2017 and June 2018, according to TRA taxpayer services and education director, Mr Richard Kayombo said.

During the financial year 2016/17, TRA garnered a total of Sh14.4 trillion.

He attributed the increase to increased taxpayers' compliance, fueled by the taxman’s transparency in its dealings.

"With transparency in tax collection and expenditure, taxpayers are convinced regarding the need to pay,” he said.

In June 2018 alone, the taxman collected a total of Sh1.5 trillion compared to Sh1.4 trillion recorded in same period a year before.

 

advertisement

In The Headlines

TRA upbeat despite missing collection target for 2017/18

Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) is optimistic that it will attain the 2018/19 tax revenue

37 minutes ago

Opposition cries foul ahead of August by-elections

ACT Wazalendo on Monday, July 16, 2018 called upon local election observers to closely make

  • News
    Magufuli to grace construction of CCM-owned college  
  • News
    Wema Sepetu to be sentenced on Friday  
  • International
    Obama calls for Kenya leaders to tame corruption  
  • News
    Women outshine men at ZIFF 2018  