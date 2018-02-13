TZ firm gets Kenya evacuation licence

By Brian Ngugi @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Nairobi. A Tanzanian medical evacuation firm, Arusha Medivac, has received an air operator’s licence to kick-start medical evacuations within Kenya.

The firm will, according to the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA), conduct international non-scheduled air services for passengers between designated entry and exit points in Kenya and Tanzania using aircraft types DHC 6 and C208 based in Arusha, Tanzania. The two-year licence has been granted with effect from 14 December, last year.

“Pursuant to the provisions of the Civil Aviation Act and the Licensing of Air Services Regulations, 2009, notice is given that the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority has made decisions on applications for air service licences whose particulars were previously published in the Kenya Gazette Notice No 12541 of 2017,” said KCAA director-general Gilbert Kibe in a gazette notice while announcing the decision.

Arusha Medivac says it provides medical air evacuation and specialist patient transport services out of Arusha to Tanzanians and visitors.

“The only air ambulance service based in Tanzania, we provide high-level air evacuation and specialised medical air transport service out of Arusha Airport,” it says on its website.