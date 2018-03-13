Tanroads floats tender for second Dart phase

By Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Roads Agency (Tanroads) has floated an international tender looking for bidders who would carry out the construction of the second phase of the Dar es Salaam Rapid Transit (Dart).

Those, who wish to apply for the tender will have until April 10, to apply for the African Development-funded project. The tender was announced on February 27.

The invitation for bids announcement, which was published on the AfBD website says the project, which involves Kilwa Road, will also include the construction of Mbagala Depot, terminals and feeder stations.

The project is expected to take 750 days to its completion.

The invitation document indicates that the project will involve the construction of Mbagala Complex, which includes demolition of the existing buildings, site clearance and earth filling to formation level and construction of concrete retaining wall.

Other activities are construction of the Main Building (workshop), Commercial Building, Control and Administration Building, Ablution Building, Terminal Shed, Feeder Sheds (8 No), Fuel Filling Station, Power House 1 & 2, Police Post, Security Huts (6 No), Fence work, and associated Portland cement concrete surfaced pavements (roads and parking lot).

AfDB also notes that the project will also involve the construction of Kariakoo Terminal that will also include demolition of existing structures (Feeder Sheds and Block wall Fence), construction of Control and Administration Building, Terminal Building, Security Huts (2 No), New Fence Wall and associated Portland cement concrete surfaced pavements.

There will be also the construction of four feeder stations namely Zarkhem, Mtoni Kijichi, Mtoni and Chang’ombe.

The Tanroads director general, Mr Patrick Mfugale said they were waiting for bidders to tender their bids in accordance with the AfDB tender document.