Wednesday, February 14, 2018

Tanzania’s Premier launches new maternal ward at Amana Hospital

 

In Summary

The construction of the ward, christened Barka, which took six months only, was funded by Amson Group of Companies.

By Josephine Christopher @JocfineQ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa on Wednesday, February 14, launches a Sh1.2 billion maternal ward at Amana Regional Hospital in Dar es Salaam.

Speaking during the Prime Minister visit to the hospital the Chief Medical Officer Meshack Shimwela said the facility will increase the hospital capacity from 253 to 353 beds.

"This hospital serves between 60 and 80 patients. It means that with the new ward it will help to increase our capacity to serve expectant mothers,” said Dr Shimwela.


