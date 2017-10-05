Tanzania’s power utility hailed for plan to use concrete poles

By George Sembony @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Tanga. Tanga Regional Commissioner Martin Shigela has hailed Tanzania’s power utility company, Tanesco, for its decision to invest in concrete pole production saying that it will go a long way towards saving forests.

Opening the 47th Tanesco Workers Council, the RC said it was obvious now that people’s speed of planting trees did not correspond to that of tree felling.

“This is a very good decision,” Mr Shigela said, advising Tanesco Management to negotiate with an investor who is planning to invest in the production of cement in Tanga and making of concrete electric poles whose demand he said was growing due to dwindling forest products.

He said that Tanesco should also look for partners to establish such plants to produce equipment that is being used in electric production, transmission and distribution.

Mr Shigela pointed out that industrialization would increase the demand for more electricity and equipment and materials including electric cables. “Investing in production of electric equipment is a decision which is in line with what President Magufuli was advocating,” he said.

Speaking on power production in general, Shigela said Tanesco carried the burden of hopes of the industrialization process because without enough power it was impossible to reach expected industrialisation goals.

“Your role in the current industrialization drive is critical. You must increase productivity and efficiency to enable the fifth phase government to realize its goal,” he told Tanesco workers.

Mr Shigela expressed satisfaction that the power utility was planning to construct a high grid power transmission line from Chalinze to Tanga and Arusha which he said would solve power shortages in Tanga which was envisaged to grow further due increased investment in industries and the Hoima – Tanga crude oil pipeline.

He said, for instance, that a cement company that would produce 7 million metric tonnes of cement is scheduled for construction in Tanga.

He pointed out that such a massive production which was almost 90 per cent of the current total cement production by all cement plants in the country and therefore electricity would be in high demand. Power would also be needed for heating processes required in the East African Crude Oil Pipeline.

The acting director general of the power utility company, Dr Tito Mwinuka, said that the firm has lined up strategies aimed at supporting President Magufuli’s industrialisation drive.

He assured Tanga residents of increased power due to the Chalinze – Tanga – Arusha Transmission line project that is scheduled to start soon.