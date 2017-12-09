By Peter Elias @TheCitizenTz news@tznationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The chairman of the Tanzania Commission for Human Rights and Good Governance, Mr Bahame Nyanduga, has directed the Police to quickly launch investigations into the disappearance of Mwananchi Communications Limited journalist Azory Gwanda nearly three weeks ago.

Mr Azory’s whereabouts remains unknown since November 21. He was last spotted in Kibiti town, which is his work station, and where he lived with his family.

Speaking to The Citizen after opening a symposium to celebrate the International Human Rights Day on Friday, December 8, Mr Nyanduga said the disappearance of the reporter bore every signs of violation of human rights.

"There have been many incidents of this kind to the extent they are becoming normal. So, we request the Police Force to quickly launch its investigations into finding this missing reporter," urged Mr Nyanduga.

He insisted that everyone had the duty of advocating for human rights, but the government was the one with the duty of protecting the lives of its people.