Tanzanian traders plan business trip to China

By Halili Letea @hletea news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzanian entrepreneurs wishing to expand their goods and services scope are invited to register for a business trip to China slated for next month.

MasterVolta Tanzania Ltd, which is organising the trip, says both large and small entrepreneurs are invited to attend the event aimed at sharing experiences between Tanzanian and Chinese traders.

It will also aim at looking for Chinese markets for Tanzanian goods and services as well as Chinese exporters to Tanzania.

MasterVolta Tanzania says it has forged collaboration with Njombe Town Council to arrange the trip, which will last for one week.

Speaking to The Citizen, the coordinator, Mr Godwin Msigwa said the trip aims at helping small and big entrepreneurs to learn and see different opportunities and connecting them directly to suppliers of goods and services.

“We expect to visit manufacturing industries and manufacturers of different products,” Mr Msigwa said. Companies to be visited include mobile phone makers, radio manufacturers, motor bikes manufacturers, makers of roofing boards, farm products value added machines, egg trey and bottle makers.

The coordinator added that the trip will also connect the Tanzanian entrepreneurs with different Chinese investors in order to find markets for their products and plans for joint ventures.

”Through this trip, Tanzanians will have an opportunity to explore new market opportunities for their products and look for strategic Chinese partners.