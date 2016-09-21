By Syriacus Buguzi @buguzi sbuguzi@tz.nationmedia.com

Bukoba. Two Ugandan journalists from Vision Group in Kampala have been barred from reporting on the Bukoba Earthquake in Kagera region until they show “proper documents” and be issued with local press cards by the government.

Kato Ronald(pictured) and Hamza Ngamira, reporting for Bukedde TV, are now stranded at the Office of the Regional Commissioner in Bukoba Municipality as they make efforts to contact their offices back in Kampala for a fresh documentation process.

In an interview with The Citizen today in Bukoba, Kato Ronald said that him and his colleague travelled to the quake-hit region through Mutukula border and followed all immigration procedures.

They arrived in the country on 19th September and have been involved in covering the impact of the earthquake for the Ugandan audience until two days later when they went to the Municipality offices for interviews with government authorities.