UN releases a report on attack of Tanzania soldiers in DRC

By Deogratius Kamagi @Deogratiuskamagi dkamagi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. A report by a special team, which was formed by United Nations to investigate the killings of Peace Keepers in Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has pointed some hole on the peacekeeper operations.

The report found a number of gaps in the training and posture of Monusco and its Force Intervention Brigade (FIB) as the three attacks against the UN peacekeepers were carried out using a similar tactic and that all available evidence points to the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) as the attacker,” reads a statement.

The recommendations was issued on a report by a special investigation team formed to probe the attack on UN peacekeepers executed on early of December last year where 15 Tanzanian soldiers were killed, 43 others wounded and one still missing.

According to a statement issued on Saturday 3rd March, among other things the report also covered two earlier attacks against UN peacekeepers from Tanzania in nearby Mamundioma on 16th September and 7th October 2017.

Beyond the military operations, the investigation team also underscored the importance of a reinforced engagement with regional political actors and stakeholders to better understand and tackle the threat posed by the ADF rebels.

“UN headquarters has continued to engage with FIB-Troop Contributing Countries (TCCs) and the Southern African Development Community (SADC) to address existing gaps,” read further the statement.