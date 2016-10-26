University publishes book to mark 55 years

By Janeth Mesomapya @jmesomapya news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Started with only 14 students at Lumumba Street in 1961, the University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM) currently offers learning to an average of 24,000 students yearly.

The guest of honour at the climax of the event to commemorate 50 50 years of UDSM, Premier Kassim Majaliwa, launched the book entitled, From Lumumba Street to the Hill and Beyond, which gives the history of the Tanzania’s oldest institution of higher learning. Published by the university, it is the work of a number of academicians.

Having produced over 90,000 graduates over the years, Vice Chancellor Rwekaza Mukandala during his opening remarks said alumni from the university have occupied, and others still occupy, positions in various sectors like politics, diplomacy, military, education, health and more, locally and internationally.

“We’re not only proud that our university is the oldest and most respectable in the country but rather, we are proud that it has produced individuals who have impacted society,” he said.

Prof Mukandala said the challenges the UDSM faces include insufficient and old infrastructure, the shortage of teaching staff and unpaid salaries.

He commended President John Magufuli for the hostels under construction that will accommodate about 4,000 students upon completion.