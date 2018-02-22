Venue change for slain student’s farewell

By Tumaini Msowoya @TheCitizenTZ tmsowoya@mwananchi.co.tz

Dar es Salaam. Timetable for bidding farewell to the slain National Institute of Transport (NIT) student, Ms Akwilina Akwiline has changed.

The body of the deceased, who was shot dead when police were dispersing demonstrating Chadema supporters ahead the parliamentary by-election in Kinondoni Constituency, will now be taken to NIT from the Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH).

The family spokesperson, Mr Festo Kawishi told The Citizen on Thursday, February 22, that the previous plan was to take the body to Mbezi Louis before heading to the NIT Grounds, but it has been rescheduled.

According to him, the journey from the MNH to NIT will start at 11am.