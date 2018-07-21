Why Tanzania needs to do more to save Itigi thicket

By Gadiosa Lamtey @gadiosa2 glamtey@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. As one travels by bus or train in northern parts of Manyoni District, Singida Region, it is hard for one not to see the vegetation cover in the surrounding hills and valleys of the semi-arid district.

The type of vegetation cover found in the area is known as thicket--a dense formation of evergreen and weakly deciduous shrubs and low trees (2 - 5m), often spiny and festooned with vines.

Famous as Itigi thicket, the land size under the vegetation cover is estimated to be about 410,000 acres.

However, recent studies, including ‘Analysis of Land-Cover Changes and Anthropogenic Activities in Itigi Thicket, Tanzania’ by Joseph Makero and Japhet Kashaigili show that the thicket is under the threat of being wiped out completely due to increasing human activities.

The study shows the adverse effects of sustained human activities on the ecosystem.

This sad change of vegetation cover in the area is mainly due to lack of proper land use programme, deforestation, and even the clearing of the thicket to pave the way to agriculture land, particularly that of cashews.

Other anthropogenic actions include tree cutting for fuel wood, construction, and livestock grazing.

This is despite the existence of laws and by-laws enforced by the Manyoni District Council, the Tanzania Forest Services Agency (TFS) and other stakeholders.

TFS in Manyoni

TFS Manyoni manager Juma Mchafu said only a small part of the land under the thicket is conserved, hence exposing the remaining to the danger of being wiped out completely.

“Given the many benefits and uniqueness of the Itigi thicket, it is crucial for the government to legislatively conserve more land,” said the manager.

He pointed out that the honey being produced in the thicket was the type that was one of the finest in the world that is preferred by hoteliers and airliners.

Mr Mchafu said TFS only has jurisdiction over a mere 2,000 acres, but this leaves out a huge chunk of land out and with no protection.

“We urge authorities to see this and urgently take proactive measures. Thicket outside the reserved area is under danger,” he said.

Despite the unique importance of the thickets, residents within the ward and its villages, with ignorance or not aware about the important are doing great damage due to the increase in economic activity.

“In efforts to try and prevent further losses, the agency has been engaging village leaders through meetings to mobilise them to reach an agreement with TFS to take care of the thicket under their jurisdiction, but this is not easy,” he said.

According to him, the central government should take the matter up and through a law empower TFS to undertake conservation efforts and preserve the resource for future generations.

Potentials

TFS Central Zone manager Mathew Kiondo told The Citizen recently that two airlines had agreed to buy honey from Itigi thicket.

“But we were asked if we could supply the honey for two years nonstop, and ensure that the quality remains the same. We failed to answer because were not sure whether the thicket will survive that long under the current pace of its clearance due to anthropogenic action,” he said.

He said Itigi thicket also offers many tourism opportunities yet to be exploited, but the vegetation cover is also crucial for conducting various scientific research.

Last year, TFS produced five tonnes of honey from the protected area known as Aghondi in Itigi thicket. The honey came from 350 beehives installed in the forest.

According to the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism the production of honey in 2016/17 dropped to 628.53 tonnes from 866.20 tonnes in 2015/16.

There are about 1,000 beekeepers in Singida Region, and about 90 per cent of the hives are traditional hives, hence subsistence apiaries.

What makes Itigi thicket unique?

According to TFS the trees that make the thicket are known by their scientific names “Pseudoprosopsis fischeri” and “Combretum celestroides”. These can produce flowers throughout the year thus providing good bees feeding grounds for nectar and pollen.

The thicket is good at preventing soil erosion.

The major economic activities in the thicket area is beekeeping, following the great potential is good be preserved for the future generation. Not only that but also that the honey from this part of the country is unique as it behaves like butter or cheese and is preferred by airlines and hotels.

The WWF report of 2014 identified the presence of most animals within the thicket area, especially elephants, as they use it as their home.

Protection of the thicket is crucial for tackling climate change given the fact that it is forever green through the year.