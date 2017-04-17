Monday, April 17, 2017

Women bank risks being degraded due to capital shortfall

 

Advertisement
By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania Women Bank (TWB) has lost mandate to operate as a bank as its capital has fallen below the legal threshold, the Controller and Auditor General (CAG) has found out.

In a latest report which was tabled in the parliament last week, CAG observes that audit found out that the bank’s core capital had fallen below the minimum requirements contrary to Regulation 5 and Regulation 9 of the Banking and Financial Institutions (Capital Adequacy) Regulations.

This is just a number of flaws which CAG has established around operations of TWB.

Among other things, CAG audit has established that loans amounting

Sh655 million was disbursed by the bank without confirming existence of the borrowers.

On the other hand, the CAG latest report which was stabled in the Parliament last week indicate also that securities for the loan amounting to Sh200 million had not been registered with appropriate authorities.

“I also noted that loans of Sh330 million were issued to customers whose collaterals were not valued while Sh335 million were loaned to borrowers whose business licenses had expired,” reads part of the report.

advertisement

In The Headlines

6  hours ago

NHIF extend loan to UDOM without proper documentation

National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) advanced a loan of Sh44.29 billion to the University of

8  hours ago

Social Security Funds investment income seen dwindling

The Controller and Auditor General (CAG), has noted a significant decline of investment income

  • News
    Extractive sector shrouded by problems - CAG  
  • News
    Use of technology propel Tanapa to new levels  
  • News
    Clergymen condemn abductions, killings  