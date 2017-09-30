Saturday, September 30, 2017

Besigye urges elite to leave cars at home

Former presidential candidate Dr Kizza Besigye

Former presidential candidate Dr Kizza Besigye addressing the media on the next course of action ahead of the expected amendment of the constitution to remove presidential age limits. PHOTO BY ABUBAKER LUBOWA 

In Summary

During a news conference at his office on Katonga Road in Kampala, Dr Besigye said the elite should abandon their “air conditioned” vehicles once a week.

By By Ibrahim A Manzil news@tz.nationmedia.com

Kampala. Opposition activist Dr Kizza Besigye has asked Ugandans who drive to work to leave their cars at home once every week in protest against the mooted the presidential age limit from the constitution.

"Leave your vehicle at home and go by the (public) means. Go with a boda boda, or a bus or a taxi … It would be good on such a day to see only public vehicles, of course with some emergency transport, ambulances, fire attendants,” Dr Besigye said.

The opposition leader said it is time for the elite to show solidarity with the rest of the population.

“The question must go to the elites whether they are with us. That who is with us is the next question. We recommend that one day a week that those of the elite who stand with the people should move with them,” he added.

Flanked by Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago, Dr Besigye, lashed out at the Uganda Communications Commission and its Executive Director Godfrey Mutabazi for what he called stifling the media.

On Wednesday, after a chaotic Parliamentary session during which plain clothed security officials arrested suspended MPs from the Chambers, Igara West MP Raphael Magyezi was granted leave to introduce a Private Member’s Bill.

The “Constitutional Amendment Bill 2017” seeks to, among others, seek to delete Article 102 (b) from the 1995 constitution, which places a 75 year cap on prospective presidential candidates.

