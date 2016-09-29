Bongo Flava musician charged for posting provocative song

Dar es Salaam. Bongo Flava musician Fulgency Mapunda aka Mwana Cotide was charged at Kisutu Resident Magistrate Court over an allegedly provocative song that was uploaded on Youtube.

Mapunda and song producer Mussa Kibakwe appeared before Resident Magistrate Thomas Simba. The two denied the charges and were released on bail until October 12, when the case will come up for hearing.

Reading the charges State Attorney Dereck Mukabatunzi the duo are accused of committing the offence in August 2016 at Manzese in Dar es Salaam.

Mr Mukabatunzi said the two circulated a song titled ‘Udikteta Uchwara’ (Petty Dictatorship).

In a separate development the Court adjourned a criminal case facing eight National Identification Authority (Nida) officials to October 27. Resident Magistrate Respicius Mwijage adjourned the case as investigations were yet to be completed. Public prosecutor Leonard Swai asked the court to set a date for another mention.

The accused, including former director general Dickson Maimu, are charged with several counts including abuse of office and causing the government over Sh1.2 billion in losses.

It was alleged that the accused did not use exchange rates established by the Bank of Tanzania (BoT) in violation of Clause 19.3 of the agreed contract between Nida and the contractor, thereby causing the same to obtain undue advantage.

They are alleged to have committed the offences between 2010 and 2014 in Dar es Salaam.

Other accused are finance and acccounts manager Benjamin Mwakatumbula, transport officer George Ntalima and legal service director Sabina Raymond.

The others are business support director Avelin Momburi, budget and estate manager Joseph Makani, Gotham International Limited director Xavery Kayombo and Astery Ndege who is the director of Aste Insurance Brokers Company Limited.