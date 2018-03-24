DEAR DIARY: When parents separate

Often when a relationship crumbles, less thought is given to how this could impact on the children. Many a times couples do not make decisions regarding child’s upbringing during their breakup and who will have custody. And nothing is usually mentioned about care and the upbringing implication involved. Usually one parent goes away with the child and blocks the other depending on the circumstances of the break up. Few parents usually seeks legal redress on what is the next step for the child wellbeing. There are various organisation dealing with children welfare issues that can offer professional and practical advise based on the circumstances of separation on whether a co-parent can have visiting rights and participate on child’s upbringing. However, there is a provisiuon in the law which can bar one parent from visiting for instance if he is a criminal or a child abuser and can harm the child. According to the children Act 2009, if parents’ divorce, the court will decide where the child will live and also children under seven years will live with their mother and the child or father has a right to visit and stay with other parent unless this interferes with the child’s education.