By Dr Heri Tungaraza

Viruses are among the known causes of cancers. These micro-organisms cause havoc in the human body by interfering with the genetic make-up of the human cells.

Such viruses are many. They include Epstein bar Virus, Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) Hepatitis C and B, human Herpes Virus-8 and human T-Cell leukemia virus.

These have been established as the causative agents of human cancer. Though HIV does not directly cause cancer, its ability to destroy the immune system renders the body incapable of destroying these viruses.

Cancers caused by these notable viruses range from cervical cancer due to Human Papilloma Virus to hepatocellular carcinoma(Liver Cancer) by Hepatitis B and C.

Currently, cervical is said to be the third leading cause of cancer related deaths in women in the world. In developing countries like Tanzania, it’s the leading cause of death. It’s alarming to think that for every 100,000 Tanzania women, about 54 die from this scourge. Human Papilloma Virus is responsible for about 70 per cent of all cervical cancer diagnoses, meaning that tackling the HPV infection is a fight we must face with strategies that will promise us success.

In other words it’s one of the cancers that can be prevented. Yes prevented. I know there are people who believe cancer prevention is an impossible mission and what they do is waiting for God’s mercy. But, as far as I understand, the real risk is doing nothing. Apart from cervical cancer, the human papilloma virus has been associated with other types of cancers like anal cancers, vulvar, vaginal cancer and some head and neck cancers.

About 95 per cent of anal cancers are caused by HPV, while 65 per cent of vaginal cancers, 50 percent of vulvar cancers and 35 perc ent of penile cancers are due to the same virus.

For many years, alcohol and cigarette smoking was thought to be responsible for these cancers but HPV has been shown to cause about 70 percent of them.

The cancers caused by these viruses are however more site specific and may not be responsible for all the cancers in the head and neck.

There is this famous story of Michael Douglas. When he was diagnosed with a head and neck cancer, he attributed it to the HPV mainly due to his sexual behavior which he confessed on national TV. Though there are many types of this virus topping about 200 types, 40 of these types seem to be the daily trouble makers.

Type 16 and 18 has been shown to be the culprit in most of these cancers. Type 6 and 11 are associated with a milder or benign conditions called warts or papilloma that can be found on the skin, genitals and other areas.

These viruses mainly spread from human to human through contact of skin to skin or human fluids exchange. It’s sexually transmitted too and the virus can be shifted from one organ to another. It’s hard to prevent exposure from this virus and many people who are sexually active are exposed to the virus during their lifetime.

In reducing the burden of these fore mentioned cancers, screening and other preventable strategies will need to be deployed. For cervical cancer, screening has shown to play a major role in curbing the deaths due to the disease. Pap smear and HPV screening for the risk group will save the nation.

For the other cancers, though they may not have a clear screening tool, early diagnosis and prompt treatment plays a crucial role.

However, another very workable method is vaccination against the virus. Like hepatocellular carcinoma, a vaccine to be given to the population at risk of these cancers could be our only hope because promising one to keep away from the virus is almost impossible.

The HPV vaccine against type 11 and 16 is available for the boys and girls to be given best before they are sexually active. The recommended age is 11 to 12 years.

Controlling this infection will save not only lives and disability associated with cancer but also millions of dollars in diagnosis and treatment due to the 5 percent of cancers caused by the HPV worldwide.