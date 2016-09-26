TALKING MEDICINE : TB does not only affects lungs

By Dr Ivone Mwakasege

Tuberculosis is an infectious disease caused by bacteria Mycobacterium tuberculosis. It most commonly affects the lungs where it is called pulmonary TB.

However this infection can occur in other parts of the body and called extra pulmonary TB. Research shows that about 15 % of all TB cases are extra pulmonary.

The most common sites of extra pulmonary tuberculosis are lymph nodes, abdomen, bones and joints, spine and the brain and its coverings

Lymph Node Tuberculosis

Lymph nodes are small swellings which help defend the body against microorganisms and against harmful foreign particles by filtering blood. Commonly affected nodes are situated near the neck and above the collar bones. They may present as swelling or abscess. Sometimes, the node may burst and form an opening with drain pus. Sometimes, the node may be so big as to exert pressure on the surrounding structures and cause problems like breathing difficulty.

Kidneys

TB can also affect your kidneys and manifest with fever, back pain or pus in urine. This infection commonly spreads to the bladder and other reproductive organs such as prostate.

For women ovaries and fallopian tubes may get TB and presents as chronic pelvic pain and sterility or ectopic pregnancy.

Bones and joints

You are bones and joints can get TB too. It usually affects bones of the wrist, hand, and elbow may also be affected, especially after injury.

Furthermore your spine can be infected with TB lead to numbness or loss of sensation and inability to walk.

The brain