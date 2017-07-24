The do’s and dont’s of dental implant aftercare

By Dr Saket Gaurav gauravsaket@gmail.com

Last week we discussed about dental implants, getting an implant done is not as difficult as maintaining it.

Implants allow impressive stability, offering a function that cannot be compared to any other prosthetic option.

Unfortunately, even the most superior placement procedures can meet failure, compromising any investment you made.

Therefore the aftercare of the implants is very important if you want them to stay for a longer time. This week, let’s discuss the reasons for implant failure and how one can maintain them after placement.

Here are few:

1. Smoking: Cigarettes are high in toxic chemicals that are known to retard healing so during the process of osseointegration [refers to a direct structural and functional connection between ordered, living bone and the surface of a load-carrying implant], patients are reminded to keep away from the forbidden substance so that the tissue may be allowed to heal successfully.

2. Poor oral hygiene: Even without dental implants, good oral hygiene should be observed; on a patient with dental implants, this is essential because maintaining cleanliness would preserve the health of the oral cavity.

3. Poor bone quality: If the bone is not properly assessed and it turns out the bone quality is insufficient, osseointegration may never be achieved and the implants will become loose.

4. Uneven load distribution: Just like in the case of other dental services such as crowns and removable dentures, denture design is very critical because it will affect the outcome of the procedure.

Improperly placed bridgework on dental implants afforded with very little support will lead to the trauma of the implants and the bone, which will result in the failure of the entire prosthetic work.

5. Bruxism or night-grinding: Bruxism is a habit that is usually observed during the day and at night. It is an awful habit that can be quite destructive if it occurs in the highest intensity. Installing dental implants on patients with bruxism will be a bad thing.

Maintenance

Taking good care of your dental implant is important for your oral health.

With proper care and a frequent visit to your dentist, your dental implant will last for a long time. Here are a few tips to consider:

• Brush and floss thoroughly the area where your teeth implants are

• Rinse your mouth with a mouthwash

• Schedule thrice a year visit to your dentist

• Avoid toothpaste that contains abrasive ingredients like baking soda as it can remove the glaze on your implants. Dental implant is the most recommended option compared to removable prosthetic devices. Implants encourage good oral health and a healthy lifestyle.